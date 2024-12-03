World Heavyweight Champion Gunther Reportedly Nearing WWE Contract Extension
WWE and Gunther appear to be zeroing in on a brand new, multi-year contract extension. That's if the two sides haven't already finalized the deal.
The reigning World Heavyweight Champion is believed to be in the deep discussion phase of contract negotiations, according to both Fightful Select and PWInsider.
Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful, was told by company representatives that they expect the long-term deal to be officially signed by the end of this year, barring any unforeseen circumstances. A deal they are most certainly anxious to get across the finish line, with Ross Sapp writing the following:
"The company has been thrilled with Gunther's performance in the ring and at media obligations. One WWE higher up referred to Gunther as among the most professional talents they had ever worked with."
The Ring General is coming off a victory over Damian Priest at Survivor Series: WarGames and is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14.
As he looks to close out this year on a high note, Gunther could also be looking ahead to a very noteworthy 2025. Following their interaction with one another at Bad Blood this past October, Gunther has found himself as the prime choice for Goldberg's announced retirement match.
As the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther also figures to be featured prominently at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Perhaps facing off with the Royal Rumble winner, who could be anyone from John Cena to CM Punk or even Roman Reigns.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
Update Given On Big E's WWE Contract Status [Report]
Drew McIntyre Issues A Reminder On Social Media Following His WWE Raw Return
The WWE Universe Reacts To The New Day's Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Turning On Big E