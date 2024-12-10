The Rock Reveals His New Motto For 2025
"Put The Feet Up" is the new motto for The Rock in 2025.
In a heartfelt social media post on Monday, The Rock graciously talked about the success of Moana 2, but revealed he was going to adopt and get more disciplined in putting his feet up and enjoying the gratitude behind of his work.
"I'm getting more disciplined with it and this is going to be our new motto," Rock said. "Put 'em up. Put your feet up in 2025. That's going to be our motto. Work our a**'s off. Pursue your passion. Jump out of bed and run towards that thing that you love. Keep that north star in focus. Work our a**es off and then put the feet up."
The Rock has not been back in WWE since making a surprise appearance at the end of the Bad Blood PLE in October. He appeared at the end of the main event and stared down a victorious Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns who were in the ring.
The Rock's status for WrestleMania 41 has been in doubt since reports earlier in the year indicated that he would not be able to work the event. Rock has refuted those rumors outright.
Last year at WrestleMania, The Rock wrestled alongside Roman Reigns in a tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.
