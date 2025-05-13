Huge Tag Team Match Announced For Saturday Night's Main Event On WWE Raw
It's official. After weeks and weeks of attacks, CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker has officially been announced for Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend in Tampa, Florida.
The company announced the news during this week's episode of WWE Raw and after Punk and Zayn brawled with Rollins and Breakker to start the show. The animosity between both sides began at WrestleMania 41, when Paul Heyman turned on Punk to join Rollins.
Rollins and Breakker took out Punk and Roman Reigns on the night after WrestleMania. The next week, it was Sami Zayn's turn. Rollins tried to get Zayn to move to Smackdown, but Zayn refused. He was then attacked by both Rollins and Breakker.
Last week on the show, both Zayn and Punk helped make sure that Rollins didn't leave the show with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins had Breakker try to interfere on his behalf, but because of Zayn and Punk, those attempts didn't work and the match ended in a no-contest.
Only one other match as been announced for next weekends NBC special event. Jey Uso will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul, while John Cena vs. R-Truth has also been heavily rumored to be taking place on that show.
