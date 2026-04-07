Huge Update on CM Punk's Pipe Bomb Promo From Monday Night Raw

CM Punk once again became the Voice of the Voiceless this week on WWE Raw.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk kicked off this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, where he cut a passionate pipe bomb promo on the likes of Pat McAfee, Ari Emanuel, The Rock, and his WrestleMania 42 opponent, Roman Reigns.

By the time Punk finished his promo, he had the WWE Universe right in the palm of his hands, ready to run through a wall for the Best in the World as he demanded that the powers that be lower the ticket prices of events ahead of the company's biggest show of the year. But was this promo scripted? Or did Punk decide to do things once again his way?

CM Punk | WWE

CM Punk reportedly went off-script with last night's WWE Raw promo

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE had a plan for what they wanted CM Punk to say last night on WWE Raw. However, Punk went out there and cut a promo from the heart, going off-script from the original plan.

Johnson reports that Punk's remarks last night mirror the backstage frustration of several talents over the past few weeks. As for the promo itself, Johnson hasn't heard of any fallout at the moment over what Punk said.

Some of CM Punk's biggest moments in WWE are when he decides to speak from his heart instead of adhering to a script. If the company decides to take the handcuffs off Punk going forward, it will only improve the interest in the product in the months ahead.

CM Punk spoke for the locker room regarding ticket prices

One of CM Punk's biggest bombs last night was when he targeted Pat McAfee and TKO's Ari Emanuel over the current WWE ticket prices, stating the following:

"You want to talk about ticket sales? Do me a favor. Call up that agent (Ari Emanuel) foolish enough to shoehorn you into this business and this show, and tell him to lower the ticket prices! I'll be damned if I let somebody who kicked a football for a living come into my business and lecture me about selling tickets and putting asses in seats. You've got a receipt coming. Houston, lower the ticket prices because I want all these families to come watch me stand on Roman Reigns' throat at WrestleMania."

Johnson reveals he's heard from several WWE talents who are very frustrated by the high ticket prices heading into WrestleMania this year. Noting that even though the event isn't sold out and plenty of seats are still available, TKO is only offering talent two comps for the night they perform. If they want additional tickets for their family, they have to pay for them themselves.

You’re SAFE and you’re BORING” 😳@CMPunk is not holding back on Roman Reigns tonight! pic.twitter.com/FdpC9N1xQv — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2026

The Takedown on SI will have live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 42 later this month.