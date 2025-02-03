Hulk Hogan Says He Expected Boos At Raw On Netflix Debut
One of the biggest headlines coming out of WWE's Raw on Netflix debut back on January 6th was the negative response that Hulk Hogan received from the live audience.
Hogan walked out on the stage near the end of the show and was boo'ed loudly by the majority of the WWE audience at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
His most recent Raw appearance wasn't the first time Hogan has received boos from the wrestling audience, however. Back in 2015, it was revealed that Hogan had made some extremely racist comments on a private video. At the time, it prompted WWE to distance themselves from Hogan.
Hogan has since been brought back into the WWE fold, with the company even partnering with the Real American Beer brand that Hogan is a part-owner of.
“Oh, I did [expect to get booed],” Hogan said Monday during The Pat McAfee Show. “You’ve got to realize, the last time I ran hard in LA, I was a bad guy. I was Hollywood Hogan, man. I was riding dirty with the boys — you know, [Kevin] Nash and [Scott] Hall. And we’re spray painting people and we’re crotch chopping everybody. Started out with the Too Sweet stuff. So last time I was there, I was a heel. But I think the politics had a whole lot to do with it, like you said.”
McAfee referenced that some other things that may have led to Hogan's reception from the live crowd.
“Yeah, of course. You do slip and fall a couple times," Hogan responded, seemingly referencing the situation surrounding his racist comments in the past.
Hogan also believes his political support of Donald Trump over the past year played a part in his reception. Though there are other wrestlers who are vocal Trump supporters, Hogan's support was front and center over the summer during a high-profile appearance at the Republican National Convention.
Later during the interview, Hogan bragged that the videos of him getting booed got more traction on social media than anything else during the Raw on Netflix premiere.
Hogan also said that if he wasn't attending the Raw premiere to promote his Real American Beer, he'd have liked to have appeared in his Hollywood Hogan persona so that he could have cut a heel promo on the Los Angeles crowd.
[h/t to F4WOnline for the transcription]
