Mark Henry Claims That Hulk Hogan Denied His Help To Fix His Damaged Image After Racist Tape Leak
There were plenty of talking points coming out of the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere.
The Rock's off-script promo and strange Cody Rhodes praise. Rhea Ripley winning the championship off Liv Morgan. CM Punk vanquishing Seth Rollins. John Cena's declaration.
Yet with all the awesome happenings, only one moment crossed over into the pop-culture ethos: Hulk Hogan getting booed.
MORE: WWE Raw on Netflix Results: CM Punk Wins Grudge Match, The Rock Puts Ula Fala On Roman Reigns
Mark Henry was interviewed on TMZ in the aftermath of the WWE Raw and spoke about the L.A. crowd's response to Hogan, and how he tried to help Hogan following the public release of a video showing Hogan going on a racist rant back in 2007.
"He never wanted to go forward and fix it," Henry told TMZ. "That's what happens when you think that everything is gonna go away. It's not gonna go away. He thinks it's gonna go away. That it's not gonna be that dark cloud over his career."
"I offered," Henry continued, "to say 'Hey let's do a tour of the black colleges, law schools, and explain what happened.' He didn't want to do that."
Despite Henry's feelings on Hogan, he said, "I believe in giving second chances."
In case you missed it, during Hogan's WWE Raw segment to announuce his Real American Beer partnership with , the crowd turned against The Hulkster and showered him with boos. The segment was covered by major news outlets around the world.
It's unfortunate because Raw on Netflix was excellent in so many ways and doesn't deserve to be a Real American Jeer talking point.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Becky Lynch Reportedly Signs New Contract With WWE
Nikki Garcia Addresses Raw On Netflix Appearance; Possibility Of A Bella Twins Return
Jeff Hardy Says That He Could Have Been Bigger Than John Cena
The Rock And John Cena Propel WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere To Nearly 5M Viewers Globally, Double Average US Audience