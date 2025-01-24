Hulk Hogan Will Reportedly Not Appear At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event This Weekend
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will reportedly not be in San Antonio, Texas for Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.
It is believed Hogan was slated to make an in-person appearance on the show as he was featured heavily in promotional materials in the run-up to the show, but the latest news is those plans have changed.
According to Dr. Chris Featherstone on X, Hogan has pulled out of the event because of "family commitments."
I've been informed that Hulk Hogan will not be appearing on #SNME due to family commitments.
Multiple other sources have backed Featherstone's report, confirming the reason behind his absence is indeed because of a family commitment and not because of the chorus of boos he received on the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere earlier this month.
The logical conclusion is that Hogan is spending time with his daughter, Brooke, who gave birth to twins last week.
Saturday Night's Main Event is set to take place this Saturday, January 25th at 8 pm EST from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The show will simulcast live in the United States on NBC and Peacock.
Saturday Night's Main Event Card
World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus
Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax
Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman
Contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Title
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (01/24/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
AEW Reportedly Among Top Live Sports Streamed On Max
WWE Rumors: Reaction To Hulk Hogan Jab, Interest In Dr. Britt Baker & Malakai Black