Hulk Hogan Will Reportedly Not Appear At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event This Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will reportedly not be in San Antonio, Texas for Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

It is believed Hogan was slated to make an in-person appearance on the show as he was featured heavily in promotional materials in the run-up to the show, but the latest news is those plans have changed.

According to Dr. Chris Featherstone on X, Hogan has pulled out of the event because of "family commitments."

I've been informed that Hulk Hogan will not be appearing on #SNME due to family commitments.

Multiple other sources have backed Featherstone's report, confirming the reason behind his absence is indeed because of a family commitment and not because of the chorus of boos he received on the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere earlier this month.

The logical conclusion is that Hogan is spending time with his daughter, Brooke, who gave birth to twins last week.

Saturday Night's Main Event is set to take place this Saturday, January 25th at 8 pm EST from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The show will simulcast live in the United States on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday Night's Main Event Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

Contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Title

