Injured WWE Superstar Returns During AAA Event

It has been a few months since the deal for WWE to acquire Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide was finalized in August. The deal has seemingly been a strong success, with events such as Worlds Collide and Triplemania seeing larger attendance numbers from years prior.

Most recently, on November 22nd, the promotion would hold AAA Alianzas, an event headlined with a tag match between the AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee and El Hijo del Vikingo.

Apollo Crews returns from injury

Apollo Crews returned at the AAA event tonight pic.twitter.com/Cnsi1OqxbK — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 23, 2025

A dark match before the event aired would see former United States and Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews make his in-ring return by facing former WWE star Lince Dorado. Crews has been absent from television since late January when he tore his pectoral muscle, successfully undergoing surgery back in February.

Apollo Crews would pick up the victory with his old finisher, a Gorilla Press, followed by a standing Moonsault, making a change to his usual moveset. Crews is an incredible athlete and talent, so hopefully this return results in him either working back on Raw, SmackDown, or NXT, or even possibly sticking with AAA and having a run there with the plethora of talent available.

AAA Alianzas Results

As for the rest of the show, some stand-out moments included Je'Von Evans becoming the number one contender for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, earning a match against Laredo Kid, The Wyatt Sicks accepting a challenge against Los Psycho Circus, and the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions, Ethan Page and Chelsea Green, retaining against Lola Vice and Mr Iguana.

Hands down, the biggest moment came after the main event, as after Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano scored a huge win over Dragon Lee and El Hijo del Vikingo, Rey Fenix and Penta would appear on-screen issuing a tag team match against Mysterio and Americano.

Penta has had his fair share of issues with Dominik Mysterio, previously feuding over the Intercontinental Championship and wrestling in a fatal four-way match at WrestleMania 41. Fenix, on the other hand, has been facing off against the MFTs on SmackDown, recently taking part in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match against them.

While the match doesn't have a confirmed date as of yet, it will mark the first time that Rey Fenix and Penta have teamed together in the WWE, last tagging back in 2024 at CMLL Viernes Espectacular alongside Pac as the Death Triangle.

