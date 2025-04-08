Intercontinental Title Match Official For WWE WrestleMania 41
WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce has made a new title match official for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Bron Breakker will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor in a fatal four-way match. Pearce made the announcement less than two hours before Monday night's edition of Raw on Netflix.
The announcement of this match in particular comes as no surprise. It has been heavily rumored for several weeks now, and television has played out in a way where the bout was all but confirmed. Now it's official.
Breakker will have held the Intercontinental title for nearly six months by the time WrestleMania rolls around in just under two weeks. He won the title on the October 21, 2024 edition of Raw, defeating Jey Uso for the title.
Breakker had lost the title to Uso previously on the September 23, 2024 edition of Raw, ending his first reign as the champion. That reign by Breakker began with a victory over Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2024.
