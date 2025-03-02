Wrestling On FanNation

Jade Cargill Gives Warning To The 'Wolves' In WWE During New Social Media Video

Jade Cargill is back in WWE and she's ready to take her rightful spot on top after 'wolves' tried to keep her down.

Rick Ucchino

Jade Cargill returned to WWE at Elimination Chamber
Jade Cargill returned to WWE at Elimination Chamber / WWE.com

'That Bitch' is back in WWE.

Jade Cargill made quite the impact Saturday night when she returned at the Elimination Chamber. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion had been out of action for months after she was the victim of a mysterious assault backstage on an episode of SmackDown this past November.

To this day there is no definitive proof that fingers the culprit, but actions speak volumes. Cargill unleashed a vicious assault on Naomi inside the Elimination Chamber that resulted in her being taken out of the Rogers Centre on a stretcher.

Cargill immediately left the arena after taking Naomi, but she's now released her first statement in the form of a two-minute vignette that was posted to her social media accounts. Jade directly addressed the 'wolves' she's encountered during her WWE tenure.

"There are wolves in the shape of women all around me. I can see the way they look into my eyes. I am not them, and they are not me. I weathered every storm that was meant to break me. I weathered every storm that was meant to break me. You can't help but to talk about me. I saw the look in your eyes as soon as I walked in the door, mapping out how to send me to my demise. My presence makes you question yourself. I've let others block my destiny for legacy, people hiding their insecurities behind big smiles and hugs, trying to knock me for simply being me, looking like God carved me out of marble. They wanted me to hide that I'm blessed. They demanded proof I belong, as if my scars weren't enough, losing my mother while being a mother, carrying the weight of it all while still thriving. You don't have to like me, but you will respect me. I'm here because I've earned it, every scar, every loss, every step. I will not strike myself for anyone. Don't mistake my grace for weakness. I've played by the rules long enough. Now it's time for mine.. I am one of one. I am that bitch." h/t Fightful.

Jade Cargill

Cargill gave directorial credit for the above vignette to new NXT signee Ricky Saints, formerly known as Ricky Starks in All Elite Wrestling.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

