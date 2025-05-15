Jade Cargill Reportedly Being Considered For Major Match At WWE Evolution II
WWE has still not officially announced the return of Evolution, but rumors continue to swirl regarding the all women's Premium Live Event making a comeback later this summer.
PWInsider reported earlier this week that WWE was in the process of booking the event for Saturday, July 12 in Atlanta, after initial rumors had the show earmarked for the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Now word is beginning to swirl about one potential match-up for the card, and it's a big one.
During an episode of the Backstage Pass Podcast, insider X account WrestleVotes reported that Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair is under consideration for Evolution II.
This is a match that WWE has teased on numerous occasions, dating back to some of Cargill's very first televised appearances in WWE, and the creative team may finally be ready to pull the trigger on their rivalry.
Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown this past Friday to declare her intentions of challenging for the WWE Women's Championship again, only to be promptly booed out of the building by the crowd in Dayton, OH. Before she stormed off, pun intended, Jade Cargill made her way to the ring and told The Queen to get to the back of the line.
Those were perhaps the first official seeds of their program for Evolution II being planted, but Cargill still has some unfinished business with Naomi to tend to first. It was Naomi's interference Friday night that cost Jade her match with Nia Jax, and with it, a shot at wrestling Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.
