Booker T Names The 3 Wrestlers He'd Consider For His Final WWE Match
Booker T, other than having the most luxurious hair in wrestling history, is one of the finest pro wrestlers the world has known. Cutting his single star teeth in '97 and '98, WCW's workhorse years, he put on a stellar series of matches with Chris Benoit, William Regal, and countless talents on his way to becoming a WCW World Champion.
Today, Booker T is retired from the ring, and only makes the rare in-ring appearance for his Reality of Wrestling promotion. But, he'd consider wrestling one final WWE match if the circumstances were right.
During a recent live installment of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker mentioned three WWE roster members he would consider for his final match in the company. The first one is pretty obvious.
I say Roman a lot because he's a guy that's just really, really, really good.
Booker then named Sami Zayn as one of his choices because the Canadian Superstar would "be able to keep up with me," and "execute properly." That's a bit of an undersell considering Zayn's immense talent, but it's a worthy choice. Booker also pointed out Sami's repertoir of innovative moves and ability to pull off incredible high spots.
For his last pick, he chose someone who emulates that 90s WCW-era Booker T: Trick Williams. Williams even does the Harlem Sidekick, a "trick" he no doubt learned by studying Booker. A match between them would certainly be fascinating.
Do you think Booker T will get his chance at in-ring closure with one of these three WWE Superstars?
