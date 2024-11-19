Wrestling On FanNation

Booker T Names The 3 Wrestlers He'd Consider For His Final WWE Match

What happens when Mr. Five-Time wrestles for the last time?

Dariel Figueroa

wwe.co

Booker T, other than having the most luxurious hair in wrestling history, is one of the finest pro wrestlers the world has known. Cutting his single star teeth in '97 and '98, WCW's workhorse years, he put on a stellar series of matches with Chris Benoit, William Regal, and countless talents on his way to becoming a WCW World Champion.

Today, Booker T is retired from the ring, and only makes the rare in-ring appearance for his Reality of Wrestling promotion. But, he'd consider wrestling one final WWE match if the circumstances were right.

MORE: Booker T Addresses Swerve Strickland's Race Comments About WWE

During a recent live installment of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker mentioned three WWE roster members he would consider for his final match in the company. The first one is pretty obvious.

I say Roman a lot because he's a guy that's just really, really, really good.

Booker then named Sami Zayn as one of his choices because the Canadian Superstar would "be able to keep up with me," and "execute properly." That's a bit of an undersell considering Zayn's immense talent, but it's a worthy choice. Booker also pointed out Sami's repertoir of innovative moves and ability to pull off incredible high spots.

MORE: Booker T Comments On Backstage "Words" With CM Punk At NXT

For his last pick, he chose someone who emulates that 90s WCW-era Booker T: Trick Williams. Williams even does the Harlem Sidekick, a "trick" he no doubt learned by studying Booker. A match between them would certainly be fascinating.

Do you think Booker T will get his chance at in-ring closure with one of these three WWE Superstars?

Recommended

Becky Lynch Gives Definitive Answer On Whether She Plans To Return To WWE

The 10 Highest Paid WWE Wrestlers

Most Followed WWE Wrestlers on Social Media (Past & Present)

Published
Dariel Figueroa
DARIEL FIGUEROA

Dariel Figueroa joined On SI and The Takedown in 2024. He previously served as senior features writer at Uproxx, and has written for Heavy, Fansided, and Paste. Figueroa graduated with a double bachelor’s from Rowan University in journalism and multimedia production, respectively. You can follow him on X (fmr. Twitter) @figgyflow.

Home/WWE