Je'Von Evans Explains Why He Didn't Feel Ready for Move to WWE Main Roster

Je'Von Evans has quickly established himself as one of WWE's brightest young stars, but he recently revealed that he didn't feel ready when he was called up to the main roster.

Evans made his NXT debut in April 2024 and quickly became a breakout star. During his time on the brand, he feuded with other top talent, including Ethan Page, and challenged for the NXT Championship.

He also faced Sami Zayn and Randy Orton, giving him valuable experience against veteran members of the locker room. Evans later competed at Saturday Night's Main Event last December before joining the Raw roster in January.

In a new interview, Evans reflected on his call-up and said he didn't feel like he was ready at the time.

Je'Von Evans | Netflix

Je'Von Evans says he wanted to learn more in NXT

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Evans was asked whether he felt ready when he was called up to the main roster, and he stated that he did not. Evans explained that he wanted to learn how to carry a company during his time in NXT and made it clear that he wanted to win the NXT Championship and be the top guy.

“No, not at all," Evans said. "Because I wanted to learn in NXT. Of course, I wanted to defeat Oba for the title, but I wanted to learn how to carry a company in NXT. I wanted to be the guy. I’m gonna work towards it, but I know that one day I’m gonna be the guy in WWE. I feel like if I were to learn how to carry a brand, and worry about views and in tickets and stuff like that."

Evans continued by noting that if he had learned how to carry a brand in NXT, he would know how to do it on the main roster.

For the time being, he continues to gain experience and he's currently on a winning streak. In recent weeks, he has defeated Rusev, Ethan Page, and JD McDonagh. Meanwhile, he has been feuding with Big Cass, who has targeted The Young OG since his return to the company. He also aims to become the youngest world champion in WWE history.

While Evans may not have felt ready for his move to the main roster, he has continued to shine brightly, and it may only be a matter of time before he reaches the next level and potentially wins some gold.