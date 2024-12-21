Jesse Ventura Walks Back Hulk Hogan Comments, Says He'll "Get Even"
After rejoining the WWE broadcast booth during the relaunched Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend, Jesse Ventura spoke out and clarified his comments regarding Hulk Hogan.
During an appearance on WFAN in New York, Ventura spoke about his supposed disdain for Hulk Hogan and provided context around whether or not he truly hates him.
"I don't hate him," Ventura said. "I don't hate anybody. But, you need to understand something. Where I come from and during the most formative years, I was under an influence that created, for lack of better terms in many way, a monster. And that was when I was a Navy SEAL. I never talked about it, I don't talk about it. But me and that group, we live by a simple premise, and this will answer your question. We don't get mad, we get even."
The Hogan and Ventura beef goes back to the mid 1980's. During that time and ahead of WrestleMania 2, Ventura famously attempted to form a union with other pro wrestlers in WWE. Hulk Hogan was the man that reportedly took that information to Vince McMahon and the entire thing got squashed. Still to this day, there isn't a union for WWE performers.
Ventura and McMahon have had an up and down relationship through the years as well. Ventura was not part of WWE for years because of that rocky relationship. He appeared as a special referee for Steve Austin vs. Triple H vs. Mankind at Summerslam in 1999 and then made only rare appearances until the return of Saturday Night's Main Event.
Ventura's return was on the general commentary team throughout the show. He joined the ringside team for the the main event, which saw Cody Rhodes defeat Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
The Takedown On SI's 2024 Pro Wrestling Awards
WWE Announces Newest Member Of Raw Roster During Star-Studded Netflix Kickoff Show