Jesse Ventura Posts Statement On WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Return
Yesterday, on his official Substack, Jesse Ventura and son Tyrel posted a statement about his return to WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Ventura commented on what an honor it was to be involved with the company again.
First of all it was truly an honor to come back home to the WWE. First off, I have to thank my son, Tyrel Ventura, for putting the wheels in motion last summer. It’s been such an incredible feeling to return to the place where my career essentially began or, more accurately, really took off from.
He also commented on how things have changed since he wrestled , praising Paul "Triple H" Levesque's leadership and the rest of the WWE team.
A few thoughts on the new regime at the WWE. The biggest thing I noticed was how different the energy and vibe is backstage. You don’t feel a battle of ego’s like you often did back in my day. From the executive level to the locker room level you instead feel a very strong sense of teamwork and creativity. Everyone is running in the same direction. Fueled by a desire to see everyone succeed, not just themselves. I think this speaks volumes about the leadership of Paul “HHH” Levesque.
I think Paul, Nick Kahn, and the team at WWE are creating a truly incredible and unique environment unlike any I have seen before in the world of wrestling.
Lastly, he commented on the time he got to spend with WWE's latest generation of talent.
I loved being backstage and sharing stories, advice, and laughs with some of the this generations new talent.
Earlier in the week in an interview with the New York Post, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up about his unlikely return as a guest commentator and credited his son for helping him secure a legends deal.
My son was a fan of wrestling and a fan of myself growing up, so he took it upon himself to make some contact with the new ownership and they started talking. One thing led to another, and I realized they were under new ownership and I wasn’t going to be held to the old standard of why I got kicked out before. Lo and behold it happened.
