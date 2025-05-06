AEW Tag Team Reportedly Departs The Company
Vincent Marseglia and Bill "Dutch" Carr, the team known as The Righteous, have reportedly left All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor.
After both of their profiles were removed from the AEW website earlier in the day on Monday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider has been able to confirm that Vincent and Dutch both left the company some time within the past week.
The duo had been with AEW & ROH since March of 2023. They had multiple opportunities to become ROH World Tag Team Champions during their run, but were unable to capture the titles.
Vincent and Dutch lost to MJF and Adam Cole at AEW WrestleDream 2023, despite a legitimate injury to Cole that changed that bout to a 2-on-1 handicap match.
The Righteous also came up short against Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara at ROH Final Battle this past December.
The Takedown on SI wishes Vincent and Dutch all the best in their future endeavors.
