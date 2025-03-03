WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (3/3/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
The wrestling world is still reeling after Saturday night's remarkable events at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.
John Cena emerged victorious inside of the Elimination Chamber, and then just minutes later, turned against everything he's ever stood for in his career when he left Cody Rhodes a bloody mess at the behest of The Final Boss.
But why?!
Fans are not likely to get the answers they seek tonight as the 16-time World Champion is back overseas for a movie shoot, but WWE will push forward along the road to WrestleMania as Monday Night Raw stops off in Buffalo, New York.
The argument can be made that Cena only won the Elimination Chamber, because of the actions of Seth Rollins. The Visionary allowed his white-hot hatred of CM Punk to blind him from his ultimate goal of headlining WrestleMania and it cost him a shot at the title.
Rollins was eliminated from the match after he ran into a GTS/AA combo from Punk and Cena, but before he left the ring, he delivered one final stomp to Punk onto the steel floor that surrounded the ring. What happens next between these two is anyone's guess, but both Punk and Rollins will be in Buffalo tonight.
It's officially Wr-EST-leMania season as Bianca Belair emerged victorious from the Women's Elimination Chamber Match Saturday, but who she'll face this April in Las Vegas has yet to be decided.
Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship tonight against IYO SKY. One final hurdle for the Eradicator to clear before her marquee match-up with Belair is set in stone for WrestleMania 41.
The E-S-T will be in attendance to watch this match firsthand, but will her mind be elsewhere? Already locked inside her chamber pod Saturday night, Belair had no choice but to watch a returning Jade Cargill mercilessly pummel her friend and tag team partner Naomi to the point that she had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
Was it Naomi who attacked Jade months ago? Did Bianca have something to do with it? Will Jade be in Buffalo tonight to provide some answers? We'll all find out together.
World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will be in the house to address Jey Uso and there are two other championship matches on the card! Here's everything that we know about tonight's episode of Raw in Buffalo:
WWE Women's World Championship Match
Rhea Ripley inadvertently cost IYO SKY a shot to compete inside the Elimination Chamber, which left the former WWE Women's Champion without a clear path to WrestleMania 41. In an effort to correct her mistake, The Nightmare puts the gold on the line tonight against the Genius of the Sky with Bianca Belair front and center to find out who she'll face in Las Vegas.
WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match
Ivy Nile came up short in her big to earn a Women's Intercontinental Championship match, but where there is a will there is a way. After Lyra Valkyria successfully defended her title against Dakota Kai last week on Raw, Nile rushed the champ and left her laying in the middle of the ring. Will she be able to do it again when Lyra is able to defend herself?
WWE Tag Team Championship Match
Just like Ivy Nile, Chad Gable has put the Creed Brothers on notice. By the time the leader of American Made returns from his quest to master the art of Lucha libre, he expects Julius and Brutus to be holding the WWE Tag Team Championships. They'll have one more shot to get the job done when they face the War Raiders tonight on Netflix.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York
Match Card (Announced):
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship w/ Bianca Belair in attendance
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
War Raiders (c) vs. Creed Brothers for the WWE Tag Team Championships
CM Punk, Seth Rollins and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to appear
