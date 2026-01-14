Natalya Calls Out WWE Hall of Famer: "If She's Got The Balls"

Natalya Neidhart has been part of the WWE roster since joining developmental back in early 2007, and over the years, she has become a multiple-time champion, a holder of numerous Guinness World Records, including most matches (1514) and most wins (663) by a female WWE wrestler.

When all is said and done, she is a guaranteed WWE Hall of Famer and someone that many could consider among the top echelon of women's wrestlers in the promotion.

Who does Nattie think is the greatest ever?

Natalya made an appearance on the Cruz Control Podcast. and was asked to name her Mount Rushmore of Canadian professional wrestlers, with the caveat that she couldn't name anyone in the Hart Family.

She would go on to say Edge, Christian, Chris Jericho, and Trish Stratus, before tossing out the challenge and stating that she doesn't think Stratus can hang with her new Nattie persona.

"I think we need to see a match between Nattie and Trish Stratus. I don't think Trish Stratus could really hang with Nattie, if that makes sense. So if Trish Stratus, if she's got the balls to come and hang with Nattie then she can let me know, but I would love to see that." Natalya, Cruz Control Podcast

Natalya went on to say that she knows Stratus can hang with "Natalya" and even beat her easily, but that she's unsure if Stratus could stand up against "Nattie."

The Nattie Neidhart character has been used in independent promotions such as Game Changer Wrestling and Reality of Wrestling, with it being a more serious, "shoot-fighter" character compared to how Natalya has been portrayed on WWE television.

Trish Stratus' future in WWE

Despite retiring from professional wrestling in 2006, Trish Stratus still makes appearances from time to time. She would have the most active run of her career post-retirement in 2023, featuring in multiple PLE matches and a Steel Cage match to wrap her run up.

Trish Stratus | WWE

Stratus wrestled as recently as last year, making a few appearances at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and Evolution.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported that Stratus is always welcome to return to the ring and that "there were a lot of people around her and in WWE that were very surprised she didn't wrestle more throughout the year."

Whether Stratus decides to return to in-ring action in 2026 is yet to be seen, but maybe a match against Nattie could come to fruition if everything works out.

