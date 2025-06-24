John Cena Reveals His Favorite WWE WrestleMania Entrances
John Cena's final WrestleMania is in the books, and the future WWE Hall of Famer has plenty of memorable ones to look back on. Specifically, in the entrance department.
Over the years, he's had choirs sing him to the ring, CM Punk dress as a gangster, dozens of men cosplay as him, among many other iconic entrances at the "Show of Shows." But while speaking at Fan Expo Dallas, Cena revealed which one may be his very favorite of them all.
"Man, I like this last one because it was super plain," Cena said.
This, of course, comes as Cena made his first and only main event WrestleMania entrance as a heel. It was a standard walk to the ring, with little flash. But he can recall exactly where his inspirations for a big, show-stealing entrance came from.
"It was like, so I started doing the funky WrestleMania entrances because like nobody was," he said. "I remember my first WrestleMania main event for a world championship was against JBL, and he came out in a limousine and he dropped money with his face on it, and we rehearsed his entrance and I'm looking at this going like, 'this is fantastic.' I turned to him, I go, 'where's my entrance?' Deadpan, He turns to me, he goes, 'you're winning. That's enough!'
Cena would go on to defeat JBL at WrestleMania 21, winning the WWE Championship for the first time. It would lay the groundwork for all the over-the-top celebrations that would follow, which is exactly why he went with something simple for his heel run.
"I really liked the spectacle he made of the entrance. So I was like, man, if nobody's doing special stuff, that's WrestleMania. That's an event that is a big ask for you as a fan. I wanted to make it special and unique, and now tons of people do special and unique entrances. So this year I just wanted to flip it and go like as bare bones simple as I could. So I like this one," he said.
That's when Cena's inner babyface came out. He thought back a couple years prior to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, when he provided some children the opportunity of a lifetime.
"I got to take that back. Sorry. Got to take that back," he said. "I had a chance to bring 50 kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation on the stage for WrestleMania. There's nothing like the view out of the tunnel when you look at the stadium and it's just bananas. So the fact that I got to share that moment with some close friends that day, that was pretty big up too."
H/T Fightful for partial transcript assistance.
