Karrion Kross Announces Great News For Fans Looking For His WWE Merchandise
The recent groundswell of support for Karrion Kross has not gone unnoticed by the decision makers in WWE.
The former NXT Champion took to social media Thursday afternoon to offer both his gratitude and some good news for those who have been asking for more access to his merchandise.
After hearing from a number of WWE fans that were disappointed that his shirt was not available for purchase at Monday Night Raw venues each week, Kross decided to put in a request to those who are in charge of such things in the company. It did not take long at all before he received an answer.
"From my understanding, starting this Monday night at Raw, my shirts will be available in the arenas. It feels awesome. I wanna say thank you to everybody. You guys actually made that happen, completely. I don't think I would have had a case, you know, [sales are] doing alright online. They see you and they hear you. And I just think it's important to check in with people sometimes and tell them that."- Karrion Kross on X
Kross is fairly certain that this will be the first time that his shirts will be available to fans at WWE show venues since he was a member of the NXT roster four years ago.
All of Kross' current WWE merchandise is still available for purchase online at WWE shop as well.
During his message, Karrion also mentioned that his publisher sent him more materials Thursday after the autographed copies of his new book, Life is Fighting, sold out. Some more good news there as those will be available once again in the near future.
Folks who want to see Karrion Kross back in action can tune in to WWE Main Event this coming Saturday on Peacock. Kross will go one-on-one with Tyler Bate.
