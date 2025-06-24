WWE Announces Multiple Superstars Out With Injury, Night of Champions Match Postponed
It's official. Raw commentator Michael Cole has announced that Liv Morgan will miss the next few months of action after dislocating her shoulder last Monday night, but she's not the only Judgment Day member who is currently not cleared to compete.
WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio was supposed to defend his title against AJ Styles this Saturday at Night of Champions, but Raw General Manager Adam Pearce informed the Phenomenal One Monday night that his title shot has now been postponed.
Pearce said that Dirty Dom has also caught the injury bug and will not be able to wrestle by Saturday's Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Styles was assured that he would get his match against Dominik just as soon as doctors give him the all clear.
No timeline was given for Dom's return to action, but the fact that he has not be forced to relinquish the Intercontinental Champion has to be taken as a good sign that he won't be on the shelf long.
Speaking of championships, WWE has apparently made no determination on what to do with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Morgan set to miss significant time. Raquel Rodriguez was seen holding both belts Monday night inside the Judgment Day club house.
WWE has also announced that LA Knight will be out of action 'indefinitely'. A probable storyline injury as the multiple Tsunamis from Bronson Reed Friday Night on SmackDown received the blame for the Megastar landing on the IL.
