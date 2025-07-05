Kenny Omega Reveals His Reaction To WWE Working With AAA
What does Kenny Omega think about WWE adding lucha libre to its on-screen product?
WWE shocked the professional wrestling industry during WrestleMania 41 weekend in April when it announced that it had acquired AAA, which led to the co-promoted Worlds Collide event last month in Los Angeles.
More events are expected in the future between WWE and AAA, and the same can be said for AEW and its ongoing partner CMLL.
AEW recently held its first-ever show at Arena Mexico a few weeks ago when it presented Grand Slam Mexico, with the June 18 edition of Dynamite scoring the company’s highest television ratings of the year on TBS.
With lucha libre earning more of a presence in both promotions, the current AEW International Champion shared his thoughts in a recent interview on Wrestling Observer Radio on the variety of wrestling styles being presented.
“Now we're implementing a lot of the luchador style as well,” Omega said. “I feel AEW has really become, even now, especially with, I don't know if you'd call it a merger, probably not the best technical term, but AAA working with WWE, they are introducing a little more lucha libre to their stuff as well too, which I think it's great to see.”
Omega added that in an ideal scenario, fans would be given a plethora of styles to choose from so that they can find what works for them.
“In a perfect world I would love to show the various styles of pro wrestling so that people can develop an appreciation for it,” Omega said. “If it isn't what you like, there's a chance that throughout that card, there is something that you are going to like because it's not just going to be the same thing over and over again.”
Omega won the AAA Mega Championship from Rey Fenix in October 2019 and held the title for over two years before being forced to vacate it due to injury in November 2021.
He returned to in-ring action back in January after being sidelined for all of 2024 due to surgery for diverticulitis, and he's set to face Kazuchika Okada for the inaugural AEW Unified Championship at All In: Texas on July 12.
It will mark the first match between the legendary rivals since 2018.
H/T Fightful for the partial transcription.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Legend Claims To Be Back With The Company In An Official Capacity
WWE SmackDown Results (7/4/25): Drew McIntyre & Trish Stratus Return, Fatu Taken Out
Charlotte Flair Still Chasing Her Father, Even After His World Title Record Fell [Exclusive]
Backstage Support Growing For Corey Graves To Re-Join WWE Main Roster Commentary