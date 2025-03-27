Details Emerge On Reported Return Of WWE Evolution PLE
One of WWE's most popular Premium Live Events is set to make a comeback.
After initial rumblings of its return, it appears the WWE all-women's event Evolution will return in 2025, reportedly in the summer. It is unclear when and where exactly it will be held, though initial reports indicated it would be at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on July 5.
WrestleVotes noted Thursday an announcement is expected to come shortly before WrestleMania.
The first Evolution was held in 2018 at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York and was considered a groundbreaking event for the company. The show received critical acclaim, particular for its 30-minute Last Woman Standing match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship.
The event was headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Raw Women's Championship, a bout that saw Rousey retain the title via submission.
MORE: New WWE Smackdown Ring Announcer Revealed
Fans have been clamoring for a follow-up event to the popular pay-per-view, and they aren't alone. Even former WWE Women's Champion Bayley recently chimed in, advocating for the company to run a second rendition of the show.
It appears she is about to get her wish.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Belgian Kid Who Went Viral After John Cena Roasted Him On WWE Raw Speaks Out
New WWE Smackdown Ring Announcer Revealed
Saraya Discusses AJ Lee Friendship And Possible WWE Reunion [Exclusive]
Topps 1/1 Card Of Cody Rhodes Refusing To Sell His Soul To The Rock Surfaces