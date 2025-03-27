WWE Hall of Famer Endorses AEW Signing Gail Kim
The fallout of Gail Kim's TNA departure continues to reverberate around the pro wrestling world.
Kim, a long-tenured TNA producer, was released by the company along with several other key figures earlier this week as part of restructuring within the company. Her firing was highly controversial internally, with one top talent telling The Takedown on SI they believed her dismissal would have a major impact on TNA.
It has been widely expected she would receive interest from around pro wrestling, and one wrestling legend has chimed in on a potential spot for her within AEW.
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross was asked about the idea of Kim joining AEW on his podcast, and he was immediately behind the idea.
"No. I would endorse that," he said. "If Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I would suggest, 'Go for it,' because she's very valuable and does a great job. I have great respect for Gail Kim, and her reputation speaks for itself. She gets results. She's very good at working with talent. So no, I'm a big Gail Kim fan, and she should not be unemployed for long in my world."
Ross worked with Kim throughout her WWE tenures before she eventually jumped to TNA.
H/T Fightful for transcription.
