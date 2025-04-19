Kevin Owens Reveals What WrestleMania 41 "KO Mania" Shirt Would Have Looked Like
If it wasn't for a serious neck injury and surgery, Kevin Owens would have been wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. He was also set to wear another patented KO WrestleMania shirt at the event.
Owens took to X on Saturday afternoon and revealed what this year's WrestleMania shirt would have looked like if it wasn't for his injury.
"Since this shirt will never see the light of day, here's what it was going to be," Owens wrote to fans on X.
Owens has wore a specialized WrestleMania, "KO Mania" t-shirt ever since his first WrestleMania match. The event this year would have been his eighth, hence the KO Mania 8 reference.
Owens and Randy Orton had been embroiled in a blood feud since Owens turned on his friend and dropped him on his head with a piledriver. After making his return to WWE, a match was set between Orton and Owens for WrestleMania.
A couple weeks ago on Smackdown, Owens announced to the world that he had a serious neck injury and that he'd be out of action to have surgery and recover. Owens didn't say what a timetable for a return would look like.
Randy Orton will still have a match at WrestleMania this year, but it will be a mystery opponent that won't be revealed until Orton is in the ring.
WrestleMania night one is tonight and will feature Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk in the main event. Other matches on the show include Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship.
