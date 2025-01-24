WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Posts Touching Comment In Response To Trending Nickname On Social Media
Kurt Angle is not a fan of the "Perc Angle" nickname.
The nickname refers to Angle during a period of his life and career when he was abusing drugs, and the WWE Hall of Famer took to social media to address the name and the memories associated with that time of his life.
"I’ve noticed the ‘Perc Angle’ nickname trending on social media," Angle wrote. "While I know it’s made in jest, it reminds me of a time when I struggled deeply with addiction and mental health challenges. Those memories are painful, but they also fuel my commitment to helping others. I’ve been clean for 12 years and have since built a life dedicated to purpose and service. Addiction destroys lives, but it’s never too late to get help. I appreciate all the positive feedback and support. To my fans: thank you for never giving up on me. I love you all."
Angle famously revealed that he would take 65 Vicodins per day during the peak of his battle with drug addiction. The disease led him to getting arrested multiple times.
As Angle mentioned in his comment, he's been sober for 12 years and while retired from in-ring competition, still works to help up and coming athletes find their way. Angle spoke with The Takedown on SI last year and talked about his role as an ambassador to USA Wrestling.
Angle is a multiple-time world champion in WWE. He entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and is a former General Manager of WWE Raw. His final match was a loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.
