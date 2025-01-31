Latest Nikki Bella Update Ahead Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Rumors have been swirling of the possible in-ring return of former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella.
We know now that the former champion has been spotted in Indianapolis, Indiana, right where the Royal Rumble will take place Saturday evening at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Fightful Select first reported on Friday afternoon that Bella was spotted in town. However, there's no confirmation as to why she is there. It's possible she may be there to compete in the Royal Rumble match itself, or perhaps WWE just wants her to appear on-screen during the PLE.
There is also a WrestleCon event happening in town which numerous talent from the past are appearing at.
Bella's last in-ring participation occurred in the 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble. She has continued to tease that she will be returning to the ring soon.
Bella was at the forefront of the women's revolution in WWE. From 2014-2015, she held the now-defunct Divas Championship for 301 days, the longest reign in the title's history.
Bella was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside her sister, Brie Bella, in 2021. The duo were originally part of the 2020 class, though that ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 class was honored alongside the 2021 class the following year.
