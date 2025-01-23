WWE Rumors: Latest News On Nikki Bella's WWE Return
One of the most popular women's wrestlers in WWE history is reportedly gearing up for a comeback. Not only that, but her return to the ring could be imminent.
WrestleVotes reported WWE Hall of Famer and two-time WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella is seemingly gearing up for a return to the ring, with "significant discussions" about a return taking place.
The report also claims the return could happen "sooner rather than later."
Bella, real name Nikki Garcia, hasn't competed in a match since the 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble, when she entered at No. 24. Her sister Brie was also in the match, marking the last time the two wrestled together.
Previously, Nikki stepped away from performing after a cyst was discovered on her brain. Notably, the 2025 Royal Rumble is Feb. 1, a little more than a week away.
Jesse Ventura Reportedly Set To Continue Role On WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
It's been a rollercoaster past few years for Garcia outside of the WWE realm. She and Brie departed their ambassador roles with WWE in 2023, and alluded to having issues with the company at the time. Thier former father-in-law John Laurinaitis is involved in the Janel Grant lawsuit with WWE and Vince McMahon, and Nikki was involved in a highly-publicized split from her husband Artem Chigvintsev following a domestic dispute.
She recently took to her podcast to discuss her reunion with WWE at the Raw on Netflix premiere, and discussed the twins' previous fallout with the company.
"As everyone knows, the one thing about family, whether it's a business family or your actual family, there is always at some point a rocky road," she said. "That's life. It happens and emotions happen. We had that rocky road with WWE. The one thing, as I've grown over the past few years, and have continued to work on myself, I realized times where I've made outbursts out of emotions that I probably shouldn't have done, and then there are times where I can recognize that I felt hurt and I wanted to be heard, but it probably wasn't the right thing to do."
Nikki Garcia Issues First Public Comments On Recent Divorce On The Nikki And Brie Show
She noted amends had been made, and they were looking forward to the future.
"I felt all these emotions because I felt at home and I was so happy to be home," she said. "Then, to be so accepted and loved, felt so incredible because things were rocky and there is nothing better than when you have that moment of making up and knowing this bond is so strong because it is pretty much like blood and we are family and will always be connected. There is no better feeling than going back home and feeling that. Knowing we've mended everything and had great conversations. It was like being at Christmas dinner or a family reunion. All is well, we've all made up."
Garcia is currently a contestant on the Peacock reality series competition The Traitors.
