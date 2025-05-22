New Photos of Sable And Brock Lesnar With Long Hair Appear Online
Brock Lesnar has long hair. Long, flowing hair. Imagine a part viking, part samurai who is getting really into magic. That's what we're dealing with here.
I mean, obviously I wouldn't say the 'really into magic' part to his face. No one wants to be told they look a bit like a magician, do they? Especially a man who weighs the best part of 280 pounds and has spent a large amount of his adult life cracking people's skulls open for a living.
But here is Brock Lesnar, going a few steps further from the top knot he was sporting during his most recent WWE run, in 2023.
The photos appear to show the former WWE and UFC Heavyweight Champion at a function with his wife Rena Mero aka Sable. Lesnar has not been seen in a WWE ring in almost two years after his name was mentioned as part of the lawsuit Janel Grant brought against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE in January, 2024.
Lesnar had initially been scheduled to appear at last year's Royal Rumble, where reportedly the plan was for him to be eliminated from the match by Dominik Mysterio. Rumoured creative apparently called for Lesnar to face off against Mysterio at Elimination Chamber in Perth before going onto face Gunther for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 40, in Philadelphia.
While the two-time Royal Rumble winner is still listed on WWE's website, he has been rarely mentioned on WWE programming since being named in the lawsuit and has kept a typically low public profile. Although Lesnar has always been an intensely private individual, anyway.
Another member of Lesnar's family has recently been making headlines for actual athletic reasons, however. Lesnar's daughter, Mya, captured her fourth-straight Mountain West Conference shot put title. She threw the shot put 18.61 meters at the MWC's outdoor championships, last Friday (May 16).
Mya is currently a senior at Colorado State. She was part of Arizona State's track and field team for her first two years in college prior to transferring to Colorado.
And his son, Duke, was recently drafted to the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers hockey team.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Zoey Stark Issues First Comments Since Gruesome Leg Injury On WWE Raw
Roman Reigns Reportedly In Talks To Star In Popular Video Game Movie Adaptation
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Predictions: Will Logan Paul Shock The World?
New WWE Rumor Suggests Rusev To Feud With Former WWE Champion Soon