Wrestling On FanNation

Latest Update On Creative Plans For Alexa Bliss' WWE Return

Zack Heydorn

wwe.com

Creative plans for Alexa Bliss and her return to WWE have reportedly been scrapped.

A new report by PWInsider indicates that plans were put into motion for her to return to WWE on the episode of WWE Raw from San Jose and was slated to start a program with The Wyatt Sicks.

MORE: The Undertaker Compares John Cena WWE Farewell Tour To That Of Retiring NBA Legends

Bliss was said to be on board with the creative in place. However, the company is said to have halted those plans. Nothing specific was outlined in the report as to why the plans were halted, but one source told PWInsider that it could be because of a contract issue.

There are currently no reported plans for Bliss to be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble either.

Bliss hasn't wrestled a match for WWE in nearly two years. Her last one was a bout against Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Bliss lost to Belair and Belair retained her WWE Raw Women's Championship. Bliss has been on hiatus due to the birth of her child.

Bliss was a prominent figure in the final days of the Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse act with Bray Wyatt. She was heavily involved in multiple angles within that storyline during the pandemic era of WWE in the Thunderdome.

Bliss is a multiple-time women's world champion in WWE.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

AEW Dynamite Preview (1/22/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Corey Graves Returns To Commentary On Tuesday Night's WWE NXT

Stone Cold Steve Austin Recovering From Total Knee Replacement Surgery

Shelton Benjamin Says One Key Moment With Vince McMahon Made Him Realize He Didn't Have A Future In WWE

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/WWE