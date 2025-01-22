Latest Update On Creative Plans For Alexa Bliss' WWE Return
Creative plans for Alexa Bliss and her return to WWE have reportedly been scrapped.
A new report by PWInsider indicates that plans were put into motion for her to return to WWE on the episode of WWE Raw from San Jose and was slated to start a program with The Wyatt Sicks.
MORE: The Undertaker Compares John Cena WWE Farewell Tour To That Of Retiring NBA Legends
Bliss was said to be on board with the creative in place. However, the company is said to have halted those plans. Nothing specific was outlined in the report as to why the plans were halted, but one source told PWInsider that it could be because of a contract issue.
There are currently no reported plans for Bliss to be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble either.
Bliss hasn't wrestled a match for WWE in nearly two years. Her last one was a bout against Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Bliss lost to Belair and Belair retained her WWE Raw Women's Championship. Bliss has been on hiatus due to the birth of her child.
Bliss was a prominent figure in the final days of the Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse act with Bray Wyatt. She was heavily involved in multiple angles within that storyline during the pandemic era of WWE in the Thunderdome.
Bliss is a multiple-time women's world champion in WWE.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Dynamite Preview (1/22/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Corey Graves Returns To Commentary On Tuesday Night's WWE NXT
Stone Cold Steve Austin Recovering From Total Knee Replacement Surgery
Shelton Benjamin Says One Key Moment With Vince McMahon Made Him Realize He Didn't Have A Future In WWE