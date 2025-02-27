Lex Luger Eyes WWE Hall Of Fame, Takes Some Responsibility Miss Elizabeth's Death
Lex Luger has his sights on the WWE Hall of Fame.
In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Luger said that being inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame would be a huge honor. He also opened up on taking responsibility for the death of Miss Elizabeth.
“Well, people say that good things come to those who wait. (I'm) always hopeful," Luger said on a WWE Hall of Fame induction.
"If not, I still feel I had a great career. There’s a lot of deserving guys other than me who still aren’t in as well. So yeah, it would be a huge honor though, if and when it happens. I don’t know what criteria they do, because there’s a lot of other guys too that should have been in. I don’t know if it was me personally or anything with Vince at all. I’m not sure about that. Only they can answer that.”
In the same interview, Luger opened up about Miss Elizabeth and his role in her death.
"Obviously people go, ‘Well, he killed Elizabeth.’ Well, I didn’t kill her," Luger said. "But, was I a contributing factor to the lifestyle I was living and her being around me all the time and she overdosed? Absolutely. She was a beloved character, Liz, and I’ll always be tied as part of what happened with her. And I get that I have haters out there. I understand where they’re coming from. I get it.”
Lex Luger is a former WCW World Champion and WCW Television Champion. He had a prominent, but unsuccessful run in the WWE in the mid-90s as Vince McMahon's top guy after Hulk Hogan.
Miss Elizabeth is widely known for her work as the valet for "Macho Man" Randy Savage.
