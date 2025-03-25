Lilian Garcia Talks New Role Following WWE SmackDown Exit
Lilian Garcia returned to WWE late last year following Samantha Irvin's shock exit.
After initially filling in on Raw, she was later moved to SmackDown where she stayed until making an announcement after the show on March 14th that it would be her last episode.
Garcia revealed her full-time SmackDown days were over, but that she was staying on for Saturday Night's Main Event, singing at special events, and other ideas in the works. She posted on Instagram saying:
"But now I have some news that this was my last show as the full-time SmackDown announcer. A new era is upon us BUT I will still be with the company as I will be announcing for all @wwe Saturday Night’s Main Event shows on @nbc & @peacock, singing at certain special events, AND currently working on other show ideas with WWE!"
Appearing on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Garcia opened up about her return and revealed that it was never meant to be a permanent position for her, and that WWE was upfront about it being a limited time engagement.
"I knew when they offered it to me to come back, they did tell me, ‘Hey, this isn’t for permanent announcing for Raw or SmackDown. We just really need you right now. But this is a new era. We want to be completely upfront with you, which I really appreciated. I said, ‘Look, whatever you guys need.’ I never thought I was going to be back, and whatever you need. I love this business. I love the people I work with. So I’m excited."
She added:
When they brought me back, I knew that Raw was going to be until the changeover in January, for Netflix, that I knew. They were like, ‘Okay, now we’re going to put you on SmackDown, but we don’t know how long.’ Every week that went by, they were like, ‘I’m so sorry, we need you another week. Is that okay?’ I’m like, of course it is, it’s fine. Do whatever you want. I am loving this, totally loving this.
She also went on to add that her return to Raw and SmackDown led to her future involvement in Saturday Night's Main Event, which WWE said she was a "perfect fit" for.
But what was so beautiful that has evolved from it is that even though I’m not going to the full-time SmackDown announcer anymore, they said, ‘You know what? We love having you [be a] part of this. We want to extend. We want you to Saturday Night’s Main Event. We think you’re a perfect fit for that.’ I love it, I get to wear gowns for that, we dress up a little bit...Then they’re like, look, we’ve got a lot of other shows that we know we’re in talks right now on what we can do. So I’m like, whatever you guys need. Again, whatever you need. Just put me in coach, I’m here,"
The next episode of Saturday Night's Main Event will be held on Saturday, May 24th from the Yeungling Center in Tampa, Florida.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Booker T On Naomi's Heel Turn: "It’s Something I’ve Been Thinking About For Quite Some Time"
Exclusive First Look At 'Dark Side Of The Ring' Season Six Premiere: Hell In A Cell
WWE And TKO Group Owner, Endeavor, Taken Private By Investment Firm Silver Lake