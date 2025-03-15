Lilian Garcia Out As WWE SmackDown Ring Announcer
Lilian Garcia has announced that her run as the full-time SmackDown ring announcer has come to a close.
Following the show last night in Barcelona, Spain, Garcia took to Instagram to thank everyone for an incredible night and added that it would be her last Friday on the job.
WWE fans have no reason to be sad, though, as Garcia will be sticking around for certain occasions, such as the Saturday Night's Main Event specials on NBC and Peacock. Lilian also said that the WWE Universe should stay tuned, because she is also working with the company on other show ideas.
Just finished announcing SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain and it was absolutely incredible!! Gracias por todo el amor España! ❤️- Lilian Garcia on Instagram
But now I have some news that this was my last show as the full-time SmackDown announcer. A new era is upon us BUT I will still be with the company as I will be announcing for all WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event shows on NBC & Peacock, singing at certain special events, AND currently working on other show ideas with WWE! 😉
WWE is my home so stay tuned as a new chapter begins… I invite all of you to continue this journey with me as we share it together!! 📖🤸🏼♀️
Bottom line, thank you and I love you dearly!!!!"
Garcia returned to WWE in October to begin her third tenure with the company following Samantha Irvin's departure as the ring announcer on Raw. Garcia was moved to SmackDown in January when the media rights deal with Netflix officially launched.
It's currently unknown who will be taking over as the full-time SmackDown ring announcer. Alicia Taylor shoulders the responsibility on Monday nights. Mike Rome was the SmackDown ring announcer for the better part of two years, but took over down in NXT in May of 2024.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Results [3/14/25]: The Street Profits Finally Win WWE Tag Team Championships
Montez Ford And Angelo Dawkins React To Ending WWE Tag Team Championship Drought
Roman Reigns' Return & Multiple Matches Announced For 3/21 WWE SmackDown
Did WWE Tease The Return Of Aleister Black On Tonight's Smackdown?