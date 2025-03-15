Roman Reigns' Return & Multiple Matches Announced For 3/21 WWE SmackDown
The Tribal Chief is set to return to SmackDown next in week in Bologna, Italy.
It was announced by WWE last month that Roman Reigns would be joining the 'Road to WrestleMania' Tour across Europe, starting with the 3/21 episode of Friday night SmackDown, and that has now officially been confirmed.
Paul Heyman had an in-ring segment on tonight's episode that aired live internationally from Barcelona, Spain earlier this afternoon. The Wiseman proclaimed that The OTC would be in Italy a week from now to address his actions against CM Punk and Seth Rollins Monday night on Raw.
Without giving too much away for those who are waiting to watch tonight's show on tape delay in the United States, several matches were also set up for next week. Including Jade Cargill's first in-ring contest since she returned from injury at Elimination Chamber.
More: WWE SmackDown SPOILERS [3/14/25]: Full Match Results From Friday's Show in Spain
Matches announced for 3/21 SmackDown:
