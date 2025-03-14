Did WWE Tease The Return Of Aleister Black On Tonight's Smackdown?
Let the rumors start flying.
WWE aired a special teaser vignette during tonight's episode of Smackdown. Was it for the return of Aleister Black? Time will tell.
The vignette that aired on Smackdown featured the number four, black colors, and smoke. There was eerie music that played and in the background of that it sounded like slow footsteps walking.
Black is currently a free agent and this vignette very much lined up with the theme and tone of his character.
Black is a former NXT Champion in WWE. He left the company in 2021 to join AEW and has been with that company until he was released late last month. In AEW, Black feuded with Cody Rhodes upon his arrival in the company and also formed the House of Black faction with Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart.
House of Black won the AEW World Trios Championships, but that was the height of Black's momentum in the company.
The vignette did not specifically mention Black, nor did it give any kind of clue as to what "four" meant or when the mystery might get paid off. During this week's episode of Smackdown, WWE also teased the arrival of Rey Fenix.
