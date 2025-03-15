WWE SmackDown Results [3/14/25]: The Street Profits Finally Win WWE Tag Team Championships
Their four year slump has officially been busted.
The Street Profits are once again WWE Tag Team Champions after Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins knocked off #DIY in the main event of Friday night's SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain.
The last three weeks in WWE have been anything but uneventful. The Street Profits became the fourth challenger to dethrone a reigning champion just weeks out from WrestleMania 41, joining Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, IYO SKY and LA Knight.
The Megastar was in action Friday night, as were Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest, Randy Orton and Gunther. Cody Rhodes also sent a major message to John Cena, using The Miz as his unwanted courier.
Here's everything you may have missed on Friday night's episode of SmackDown at the Olimpic Arena:
Full SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
New United States Champion LA Knight kicked-off the show and received an outstanding ovation from the Barcelona crowd. After soaking everything and having some fun with the fans, Knight was interrupted by Jimmy Uso.
Big Jim said he wasn't out to congratulate Knight, but rather he was stepping to the Megastar because he's desperate. His routes to WrestleMania are dwindling and he came out to issue a challenge for the United States Championship.
Solo Sikoa's music then hit. The former Tribal Chief said if anyone deserves a shot at the United States Championship, it's Jacob Fatu after Knight stole the pin from the Samoan Werewolf during the No. 1 Contender's Match a few weeks back. Sikoa and big brother Jimmy got into an argument over which one is the bigger failure of the Bloodline, which prompts a three-on-two brawl.
Braun Strowman ran down to the ring to make the save. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis would then emerge to book a six-man tag team match.
LA Knight, Jimmy Uso and Braun Strowman defeated Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga after Strowman hit his running powerslam on Tonga. After the match was over, Solo and Knight would fight into the crowd. Fatu meantime laid out Strowman with several springboard moonsaults. Just when it looked as though he was leaving, Fatu ran back down to the aisle and delivered a hip attack to Strowman through the barricade.
Cathy Kelley interviewed Jade Cargill, who said that physically she feels fine after her lengthy absence and that she's ready go. Jade called Naomi pathetic for acting like she's the victim in all this and pretending that Jade needs any kind of handout to succeed in WWE.
When asked how she knew Naomi was the one who attacked her, Cargill recalled seeing her flee the scene of the crime before she blacked out. She felt betrayed by someone she considered a sister and when Bianca began to take with Naomi like nothing had happened, that's when Jade knew she had to take matters into her own hands when she was medically cleared.
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriquez interrupted Jade's conversation with Cathy and the three of them got into a shouting match, which set a singles match next week between Jade and Liv.
Charlotte Flair defeated B-Fab via submission. The Queen connected on a big boot and Natural Selection, and then locked in the Figure-8 for the victory. She would not let go of the hold, which prompted Tiffany Stratton to run down to the ring. It took dozens of security guards to pull Tiffany and Charlotte off of one another. Stratton hit a top rope senton on everyone before being dragged away.
A Drew McIntyre vignette aired. He said that every time he's been screwed over the last year, Damian Priest has been there to steal his moment and his World Championship. Whether it was at WrestleMania XL, Clash at the Castle, MITB, Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber. He says his focus is not on titles anymore. He's ready to put Priest down for good so he can never steal anything from him again.
The Miz is out for his interview with Cody Rhodes, but he's interrupted by Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton who resumed their fight near the entrance. Tiffany ended up climbing to the top of the big screen and delivering another big senton onto of Charlotte and security personnel.
Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring and received a great reaction. The Miz cut off his entrance though, saying he had hard-hitting questions he needed to ask. Cody instead kicked him and gave him a Cross Rhodes. The WWE Champion grabbed the mic and emphatically said he only wants to talk to John Cena.
A vignette for a mysterious wrestler aired, which could have been for former AEW star Rey Fenix.
Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura fought to a no contest after Drew McIntyre attacked Priest. Damian attempted to fight back, which allowed Nakamura to hit a Kinshasa from behind. McIntyre then continued his assault, hitting Priest with the steel ring steps and then dropping him with a Claymore.
Zelina Vega interrupted a backstage interview with Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice Agents. Vega expressed a desire to challenge the head of the Green Administration, but Piper Niven said she'd have to go through her first.
Randy Orton defeated Carmelo Hayes. Hayes hit Randy with a First 48, which staggered The Viper for a brief moment, but then he snapped out of it and hit an RKO out of nowhere for the win. Orton attempted to shake Melo's hand after the match, but Melo shoved him in the face. Randy dropped him with another RKO and was about to punt him when Kevin Owens saved him. KO would then escape through the crowd.
Jacob Fatu challenged Braun Strowman to a match next week on SmackDown.
Another mysterious vignette aired that depicted the number four clouded in smoke. The running theory is that this was one was a returning Aleister Black.
World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defeated Axiom. The first ever Spaniard signed to WWE put on quite the show for his home countrymen. He kicked out of one of Gunther's powerbombs and picked up multiple near falls during the bout, but in the end, The Ring General used a big lariat and two more powerbombs to put the NXT Tag Team Champion away. He would then lock him in the sleeper hold after the match was over to send a message to Jey Uso.
Paul Heyman cut an in-ring promo to hype the worldwide release of WWE2K25, with his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns on the cover. The Wiseman also announced that Reigns would be returning to SmackDown next week in Italy.
Legado Del Fantasma met The Street Profits on their way to the ring for the main event. Santos Escobar wished Ford and Dawkins the best of luck and said they'd love to take the titles from them after they win tonight.
The Street Profits defeated #DIY to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships! Johnny Gargano accidentally hit Tommaso Ciampa with a super kick. Dawkins then dropped Gargano with a spine buster and tagged in Ford who hit a big frog splash to win the titles.
