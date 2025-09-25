Liv Morgan Teases WWE Return
Liv Morgan has been absent from WWE television for more than three months, but she could be laying the groundwork for a return in the near future.
Morgan was enjoying a career year prior to an injury this June. Her 2024 heel turn and run with the Judgment Day positioned her as one of the top stars on the roster, forming an unlikely pair with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and winning the WWE Women's World Championship.
She carried that into a tag title run with Raquel Rodriguez, and seemed poised for a big summer while earning a major acting gig on the side.
However, it would all come unraveled for Morgan on June 16 when she suffered a dislocated shoulder in a match against Kairi Sane. This would force her off of TV and into surgery, with her medical status up in the air for the rest of the year. She was spiritually replaced by Roxanne Perez in the group as well.
The 31-year-old has been seldom seen since, but did participate in WWE's announcement for WrestleMania 43 coming to Saudi Arabia.
Is Morgan Returning Soon?
While her status has been up in the air, and it is unlikely she has been cleared as of yet, Morgan caught fans attention on Wednesday night.
PWInsider had reported last month that Morgan would likely be back with WWE in the beginning of 2026, but she took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a tease of what could be to come for the Judgment Day member.
Without any context, Morgan shared a picture of Mysterio's WWE Intercontinental Championship and his AAA Mega Championship, hinting of continued involvement with the WWE star.
Mysterio recently won the AAA Mega Championship from El Hijo del Vikingo with the help of El Grande Americano, earning him his first AAA. His father Rey Mysterio then was forced to strap the belt around his waist after the win.
The picture Morgan posted also has Mysterio's signature beanie resting on top of the Mega Championship.
