Conor McGregor UFC Return Ends After Brutal Leg Injury at UFC 329

After five years away, Conor McGregor made his return to fighting for a rematch with Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329.

A former two-division UFC champion and inarguably the biggest star in the promotion's history, McGregor found himself on a two-fight skid in 2021 when he suffered a broken ankle during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

"The Notorious" was scheduled to return at UFC 303 in 2024 but withdrew with a broken toe, which extended his layoff another two years before he was booked to meet Holloway for the second time.

Conor Mcgregor Returns From Five-Year Layoff To Fight Max Holloway at UFC 329

The first fight between the two UFC stars took place at featherweight in 2013, when McGregor defeated a 21-year-old Holloway via unanimous decision during his run to the division's title.

Conor McGregor (left) faces off with Max Holloway during weigh ins for UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holloway went on to carve out his own Hall of Fame-worthy career and claim the featherweight belt himself, defending it on several occasions before he was unseated by Alexander Volkanovski and came up short in two other title fights against the Australian.

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) and Max Holloway (blue gloves) fight in a bout during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

"Blessed" was kocked out in another bid to reclaim the featherweight strap against Ilia Topuria before he decided to make a full-time move to the lightweight division, where he defended the "BMF" belt he'd won from Justin Gaethje by retiring Dustin Poirier before he relinquished it in his rematch with Charles Oliveira.

Max Holloway celebrates after knocking out Justin Gaethje during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Conor McGregor Comeback Ends Early With UFC 329 Injury

While McGregor's second and third fights with Poirier in 2021 were contested at lightweight, the Irishman was making his fourth welterweight appearance at UFC 329.

The event saw Holloway move up to 170 lbs. for the first time, but his recent results and McGregor's lengthy layoff kept the Hawaiian lined as a clear favorite from the time the matchup was announced.

McGregor ran straight at Holloway with a jumping kick to start the fight before ending up on the mat, and it quickly became apparent that the Irishman was not operating at full capacity.

After falling to the canvas again and briefly fending off some ground and pound from Holloway, McGregor returned to his feet and attempted to engage before the referee ultimately stepped in to stop the fight.

Max Holloway defeats Conor McGregor by TKO in Round 1#UFC329 pic.twitter.com/52BnFWgeh2 — UFC (@ufc) July 12, 2026

The stunning ending came just over a minute into what was considered by many to be the biggest UFC fight of the entire year, and McGregor quickly let the cage before Joe Rogan had a chance to interview him.

"Blessed" did get a chance to speak with Rogan, and he made it clear that he had nothing but respect for McGregor and would welcome the opportunity to fight him a third time once he was healthy.

A ton of respect between two icons of the sport 🤝#UFC329 pic.twitter.com/eYKvopUkxg — UFC (@ufc) July 12, 2026

As anticlimactic as the ending may have been, the rest of UFC 329 did offer plenty of action for fans and was loaded with significant results and some highlight-reel finishes.