Logan Paul Reveals Injury Update After Wild WWE Money In The Bank Spot
Logan Paul has shared an injury update after his tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank earlier this month.
Paul teamed with John Cena in a losing effort against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso - thanks to the surprising return of R-Truth - and one of the biggest talking point coming out of the match was a wild sequence involving Paul and Jey.
‘The Maverick’ hit a springboard moonsault onto Jey on the announce table, and he later revealed that he had a hematoma on his shin after a “really hard landing”. Paul mentioned that he even thought he broke by of his shins.
On his latest vlog, Paul discussed his current injury status, while also commenting on whether he would do the move again.
“So here’s an update on my shin, my hematoma: It’s f*cking great to be honest,” Paul said. “The swelling has dispersed itself and it really hurts to touch, but structurally, it’s all good.
“And let me tell you something I realized about that move, I don’t want to give anything away, but I’m going to say something: I could do that f*cking move again, bro. That move is devastating for both me and the person I land on. But I will do it again when the time is right. So WWE fans, just know… I’m just warming up.”
Paul came up short in his quest to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey last month at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
However, he did score a huge WrestleMania 41 win against AJ Styles back in April.
The former WWE United States Champion made his wrestling debut back at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, as he and The Miz defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
