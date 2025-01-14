Hulk Hogan Reportedly Scheduled To Appear At Another Upcoming WWE Event
After a less than stellar showing during the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere last week, Hulk Hogan will get another opportunity to be face-to-face with WWE fans later this month.
A new report by Dave Meltzer indicates that Hogan will be appearing at the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event show on January 25. Hogan has been included in promotion and hype for that show, but this is the first report confirming that he'll officially be involved in one way or another.
Saturday Night's Main Event returned to the WWE calendar late last year and featured Jesse Ventura on commentary for the first time in decades. There is no indication as to what Hogan will be doing on the show. Ventura is scheduled to appear on the show as well.
Hulk Hogan appeared during the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere last week, but the Intuit Dome audience didn't treat him lovingly as a legend. Hogan cut a promo at the top of the entrance ramp, while Jimmy Hart waved an American flag in the air. Hogan spoke about WWE, Netflix, and heavily about his new beer. However, the audience booed him mercilessly. Hogan finished the promo with his usual schtick, but the audience continued to give him a negative reaction.
Reports coming out of the show indicated that Hogan was surprised by the reaction he got. Hogan has baggage with him due to racists comments he's made and an overt dive into politics.
The second episode of the relaunched Saturday Night's Main Event will emanate from San Antonio on January 25. Announced matches for the show include Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship.
