Lyra Valkyria Beats Dakota Kai On WWE Raw To Win Women's Intercontinental Championship
Lyra Valkyria has made history.
The Dublin, Ireland native defeated Dakota Kai in the finals of the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament to become the first woman with the gold around her waist.
Kai put forth quite the effort, and even appeared to have the match won after connecting on a scorpion kick, a stomp to the back of Lyra's neck and then the GTK, but Valkyria was able to roll out of the ring to avoid Kai going for the cover.
The precious few moments that it took Dakota to get Lyra back in the ring would cost her. Valkyria ducked out the way of a corner kick and then hit Kai with a Zig Zag. She would then pick up her opponent and nail a picture perfect Nightwing for the victory.
Raw GM Adam Pearce would then hit the ring to deliver the title belt to Valkyria. Both women would then share a hug as the pyro began to ring out across the SAP Center om San Jose.
All the props in the world to Dakota Kai for delivering a great match and congratulations to Lyra Valkyria on becoming the first ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion!
