Major WrestleMania Rematch Set For Next Week's WWE Raw
Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre on next week's episode of WWE Raw in a WrestleMania 40 rematch.
Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce, made the match between both official on this week's episode after an encounter in the ring to start the show. CM Punk and Seth Rollins both declared for the Royal Rumble this week and McIntyre walked out to the ring and declared as well.
McIntyre then ran down both Rollins and Punk, saying that both them have lost sight of what is really important -- Roman Reigns. Punk revved up and said he wanted to fight both guys and Rollins agreed. McIntyre backed out of it. Later in the show, Rollins was interviewed backstage by Jackie Redmond and confirmed the match next week.
Rollins and McIntyre wrestled at WrestleMania 40 last April. McIntyre beat Rollins and won his WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but would lose the belt minutes later after a CM Punk attack left the door open for Damian Priest to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract and win the title.
Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship in the summer of 2023 after it was reintroduced into the company.
Last week on the Raw on Netflix premiere, Rollins lost to CM Punk in the main event. This week, Rollins called that match the worst loss of his career.
