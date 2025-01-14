The Wyatt Sicks Officially Moved To WWE SmackDown
The Wyatt Sicks have themselves a new home.
Uncle Howdy and his followers have been locked into a rivalry with The Final Testament over the last several weeks and Karrion Kross had all the intentions in the world on continuing that fight until he determined it was over.
Kross may be a master manipulator and strategist, but there's not much he can do if the rosters for Raw and SmackDown are shuffled around. That's exactly what was announced on Monday night.
After leaving a meeting with Raw GM Adam Pearce, Karrion Kross informed The Miz that the Wyatt Sicks had been moved to Friday Night SmackDown and told the A-Lister that he better not have had anything to do it.
If Kross is hellbent on getting his absolute revenge on the Wyatts, he could always take advantage of the WWE transfer window and sign with the Blue Brand himself. Perhaps we'll see The Final Testament meeting with SmackDown DM Nick Aldis in the near future.
Adding Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy and Nikki Cross, and potentially the Final Testament as well, will certainly help WWE fill out a three hour SmackDown for the next few months.
