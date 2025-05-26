Wrestling On FanNation

Lyra Valkyria Will Defend Women's Intercontinental Title At WWE Money in the Bank

The WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line at WWE Money in the Bank.

Rick Ucchino

Lyra Valkyria is heading to Money in the Bank
Lyra Valkyria is heading to Money in the Bank / WWE.com

Will the third time be the charm for Becky Lynch?

Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria revealed in WWE Digital Exclusive Monday night at she and The Man are set to dance one final time at WWE Money in the Bank.

Valkyria has defeated Lynch twice before. The first was at Halloween Havoc 2023 where she captured the NXT Women's Championship, the second was at WWE Backlash earlier this month with the Women's IC Title on the line.

Becky did not react kindly to losing to Valkyria again at Backlash, and left her laying in the middle of the ring with a post match assault.

Fans did not see Lyra again until last Monday night on Raw when she stopped The Man from qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match with an attack of her own.

These most recent events have now set the stage for Saturday, June 7 when Money in the Bank goes live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

Current Money in the Bank Card:

WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes

2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. TBD vs. TBD

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

