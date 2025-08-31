Main Event For WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Reportedly Revealed
WWE has held hundreds of pay-per-views over the years, but Sunday's WWE Clash in Paris show is a significant one: it will be the first in the "City of Love."
Now, a new report indicates a major match will headline the inaugural Premium Live Event for the thirsty fans in Paris.
Bodyslam's Cory Hays indicates that as of Sunday morning, the fatal four-way match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship will headline the show. This match will see world champion Seth Rollins defend his title against former title-holders CM Punk and Jey Uso, alongside LA Knight.
The match will be Rollins' second defense of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship since he defeated CM Punk at SummerSlam, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase after pretending to be injured. He would battle LA Knight on the ensuing episode of Monday Night Raw, retaining the belt via disqualification.
Knight was recently moved to the Raw roster, with Sami Zayn heading to SmackDown. Zayn would become the new United States Champion on Friday night, defeating Solo Sikoa.
It was also reported on Saturday that the Clash in Paris main event may set up a major angle for the upcoming WrestlePalooza show in Indianapolis in September, though speculation mounted that it could involve Brock Lesnar.
WWE Clash in Paris Card
Sunday's show will be without Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who is missing due to the birth of his second daughter. The couple announced the news earlier this week, as he has also been taking time off to be a part of the new "Street Fighter" film.
Roman Reigns, who will be facing Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris, will also be a part of that movie.
Altogether, WWE will present a six-match card for the PLE. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 will kick off at 2 p.m. ET.
WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Card
John Cena vs. Logan Paul
Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match
This will be WWE's final Premium Live Event on the Peacock platform, as it is set to move its shows to ESPN's DTC service starting with WrestlePalooza.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Something Big May Be Planned For The End Of WWE Clash In Paris [Report]
Nikki Bella Wrestling With Hall Of Fame Expectations At WWE Clash In Paris
WWE Clash In Paris Card Officially Set Following Friday Night SmackDown