WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (1/25/25): Live Results, Reactions & Highlights
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is happening live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas tonight on NBC & Peacock. Watch the show along with The Takedown on SI as we are live blogging all show long!
The World Heavyweight Championship is on the line tonight when Gunther defends his title against 'Main Event' Jey Uso. Will the Ring General continue his reign of dominance or will Jey Uso score the biggest win of his career?
Nia Jax had her sights set on walking out of WrestleMania 41 with both the Women's World Championship and WWE Women's Title. The Irresistible Force had to get past Rhea Ripley first if she was going to make those dreams become a reality. Spoiler alert, things did not go Nia's way.
Sheamus has long dreamed of winning the Intercontinental Championship and that dream will continue for another night as he came up short, yet again, against Bron Breakker.
Last but certainly not least, it's going to be Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Shawn Michaels all in the same ring, at the same time tonight. Yes, it's a contract signing, but it might just be a can't-miss moment.
Saturday Night's Main Event Live Results:
* The NBC feed of the show had both English and Spanish commentary running to start the program. The Peacock feed was fine. All audio issues were fixed by the first commercial break.
- WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase is in the house tonight! The Million Dollar Man was seen arriving at the arena, along with multiple other Superstars, to kick-off the show.
- Jesse 'The Body' Ventura and Joe Tessitore set the stage for show tonight. Ventura is most intrigued by the Intercontinental Championship match. The Body says if Sheamus beats Bron Breakker to become a Grand Slam Champion, he'll punch his ticket to the WWE Hall of Fame.
- WWE brought in some old school ceiling mics for Lilian Garcia to do the introductions for the Woman's World Championship Match. Nia Jax didn't want to wait to get started. She gave Rhea Ripley a head butt as The Nightmare was being introduced and the opening contest was underway.
- Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax to retain the Women's World Championship. This was a fun first contest that allowed the Nightmare to showcase her strength at multiple points throughout the match. Ripley connected on both a code red and a powerbomb to the former WWE Women's Champion, before she finally hit Riptide for the victory.
- Both Alundra Blayze and Mark Henry were shown in the audience and received nice reactions from the San Antonio Crowd.
- Jesse Ventura joined Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on commentary for the Intercontinental Championship Match.
- Bron Breakker cut Sheamus in half with a spear on the outside of the ring as the match went to commercial break. The Celtic Warrior attempted to dive off the ring steps when the IC Champ caught him midair and drove him to the ground.
- Bron Breakker defeated Sheamus to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Breakker survived 16-Beats of the Bodhrán and a Celtic Cross that had many in attendance believing Sheamus was about to win the title. He then connected on a Brogue Kick but Bron got his foot on the bottom rope before the referee finished the three count. Sheamus went for another Brogue Kick, but Breakker ducked and hit a spear for the win.
- Shawn Michaels is introduced for tonight's contract signing between WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.
- Ted DiBiase, Dory Funk Jr and 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan were all shown in the crowd, and again, each legend got a nice pop from the audience.
- Kevin Owens comes out for his Royal Rumble contract signing wearing a 'Cody Sucks Eggs' T-shirt.
- Cody Rhodes is out next and walked right up to Kevin Owens. They both stare at one another with hatred in their eyes.
- Shawn Michaels said he had one job and that was to get two signatures on the Royal Rumble contract. Rhodes signed first, but Owens instead grabbed a microphone. He said he had a real problem with something Cody said on SmackDown. KO doesn't take the easy way out 10 times out of 10. He didn't back at Bash in Berlin when Rhodes injured his knee, because Owens claimed to care more about their friendship than Cody ever did.
- At the Royal Rumble, Owens promised to take everything from Cody Rhodes. His Championship, the posters, the marquees, the fanfare. Everything that should have been his over the past 10 years. Just then Shawn Michaels chimes in and says that KO sounds jealous.
Still to come on the show:
- Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens Royal Rumble Contract Signing
- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
- Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu
