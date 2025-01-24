WWE Titan Towers Reportedly Sold For Nearly $4 Million
Titan Towers, the old WWE corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut has reportedly been sold for $3.75 million.
CTInsider is reporting that the building was purchased by MB Financial Group and that the real estate firm will convert the building into an apartment complex. WWE stopped doing business inside Titan Towers after moving to a new building in 2023.
WWE first opened Titan Towers in 1989. The new tenants spoke highly of the building's location and views.
“The location is superb. It’s on the Stamford-Darien line, and it overlooks Long Island Sound and the Noroton River. The views of Long Island Sound really make this property unique.”- Michael Massimino, MB CEO (h/t Fightful)
WWE has a new corporate home near downtown Stamford. The building features a giant championship belt in front of it. The company moved business operations to that location after WrestleMania in 2023.
MORE: Hulk Hogan Will Reportedly Not Appear At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event This Weekend
WWE is now a part of TKO Group along with the UFC. WWE and UFC merged in September of 2023 to form TKO, after UFC owner -- Endeavor -- purchased the long-time family business for nearly $9 billion. Currently, there isn't a McMahon involved in the day-to-day operations of the company.
Nick Khan is the WWE President and Paul "Triple H" Levesque is the Chief Content Officer.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (01/24/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
AEW Reportedly Among Top Live Sports Streamed On Max
WWE Rumors: Reaction To Hulk Hogan Jab, Interest In Dr. Britt Baker & Malakai Black