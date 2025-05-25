Major Liv Morgan Update Ahead Of WWE Monday Night Raw
The agonizing wait for Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez and WWE fans who have been missing out on their weekly dose of Liv Morgan may soon be over.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been on hiatus from the company for the past month while she's been in Japan filming scenes for her upcoming feature film debut, 'Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.'
Morgan recently wrapped filming and is expected to be back on WWE programming very shortly. Perhaps as soon as tomorrow night, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.
"Sources in WWE confirmed that WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is set to be factored in creatively imminently," Ross Sapp reported Sunday. "One source indicated that they were told she could return as soon as the May 26 episode of WWE Raw."
Liv's imminent return creates a very interesting dynamic within the Judgment Day, as Finn Balor has seemingly been plotting to replace her in the group with Raw newcomer Roxanne Perez.
Balor introduced The Prodigy to the rest of Judgment Day this past week on Raw, and she attempted to woo Dominik with a box of chicken nuggets. A tactic straight out of Liv Morgan's playbook when she was able to pry Dirty Dom away from Rhea Ripley.
Surely Dom won't risk it all for some nuggets, especially with no dipping sauce... right? Liv might want to hurry back just in case.
