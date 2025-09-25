Major NXT Star Shares Timeline For Their Main Roster Call Up
NXT's roster is brimming with talent who could make the step up to Raw or SmackDown at any moment, with the likes of Jordynne Grace, Blake Monroe, Ricky Saints, Ethan Page and Oba Femi all heavily tipped to have major runs on WWE television in the near future.
But one star, perhaps more than everyone, has long been tipped for a stratospheric ascent to the top when he arrives on the red or blue brand; Current TNA Champion Trick Williams.
When Is Trick Williams Heading to the Main WWE Roster?
Williams, who has also held the NXT Title, was expected by many to have debuted full time on Raw or SmackDown by now, given that during WrestleMania 40 week in Philadelphia, last year, he was headlining NXT's biggest ever show, Stand and Deliver, in front of a crowd of over 16,000 people.
A run with the NXT Title followed, but Williams still hasn't made the ascent upwards from Orlando. He has, however, spent some time as TNA Champion and undertaken a heel turn which has added even more to his character work - an essential part of becoming a bona fide superstar.
So when should we be expecting Trick in front of arenas every Monday or Friday night?
During an appearance on Booker T and Brad Gilmore's Hall of Fame podcast, Williams explained that he was ready for the move and had been so for some time.
“Yesterday couldn’t have been soon enough, man. I’ve been ready to make that jump to the red or blue brand for a long time. I feel like it’s that time, I feel like it’s been that time. I feel like people wanna see that. But, as for now, wherever I am, I’m just gonna make sure it’s the hottest show.”- Trick Williams [H/T Fightful]
NXT Currently Has a TNA Problem
For the time being, however, Williams finds himself as the champion of the promotion that just staged an invasion of NXT. This past week, TNA's roster took over the ring during Williams' title-for-title showdown with NXT Champion Oba Femi.
Williams eventually got into an altercation with Santana from TNA and all hell promptly broke loose, causing the TNA roster to swarm the ring. The new storyline is expected to dominate the two brands for the next few months, meaning Williams will also be tied up along with it through until the end of the year.
But come 2026, should we be expected Trick's music to hit in Saudi Arabia around Royal Rumble time?
