Update On Karrion Kross' Career Inside And Outside The Ring
Killer Kross has been making waves across the greater pro wrestling world since leaving WWE.
Kross has had an eventful 2025. After years of floundering through WWE's mid-card, WWE allowed his contract to expire after SummerSlam and he's been accepting independent bookings since.
Kross produced and uploaded a documentary on the day his contract expired revealing many details and his emotions regarding his WWE departure.
Kross was also interviewed by Ariel Helwani in which he revealed he'd like to return to the negotiating table some day with WWE. But based on how busy Kross has been away from the promotion, it's likely neither side will be returning to the negotiating table any time soon.
Kross has been busy post-WWE
Kross first appeared at GCW Homecoming on August 23 to interferen in Matt Cardona's Garage Beer World title match against Shotzi. Alongside his wife Scarlett Bordeaux, they were disguised as druids and attacked Cardona.
Kross then went on to win the DEFY Wrestling's very first Super Heavyweight Cup Friday September 19. Two nights later, Kross defeated Richard Holliday at WrestlePro in New Jersey. The match against Holliday was a NO DQ match.
The fallout from his GCW appearance is set to continue at House of Glory October 10 when Kross faces Cardona.
Kross is a successful filmmaker
While the former NXT champion has kept himself busy inside the ring, he's also kept himself busy outside of it. Kross has a film titled "Blue Evening" set to be nominated for multiple awards at the Burbank International Film Festival on Thursday, September 25.
Kross listed out the nominations his team earned, including for director, cinematographer, and two main actors. Kross starred in the film himself, but did not specify whether it was him that was nominated for an award. Kross took to X Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement and to provide the details.
Kross' crew has also been invited to more film festivals around the world. The film is set to travel through Texas, Oklahoma, and even abroad to the United Kingdom.
Kross has also announced that he'll be appearing at the Burbank International Film Festival Thursday afternoon and provided a link to the trailer of the film. He stars as Frank, a Los Angeles homeless addict looking to turn his life around after receiving a little bit of luck in the form of a work of art.
